cti-python-stix2

A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
This repository provides Python APIs for serializing and de-serializing STIX2 JSON content, along with higher-level APIs for common tasks, including data markings, versioning, and for resolving STIX IDs across multiple data sources. Installation: Install with pip: $ pip install stix2. Usage: To create a STIX object, provide keyword arguments to the type's constructor. Certain required attributes of all objects, such as type or id, will be set automatically if not provided as keyword arguments. To parse a STIX JSON string into a Python STIX object, use parse(). To serialize a STIX object, use serialize().
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection.
A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.
CLI tool for ThreatCrowd.org with multiple query functions.
A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.
Real-time, container-based file scanning system for threat hunting and incident response.