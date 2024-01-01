cti-python-stix2 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository provides Python APIs for serializing and de-serializing STIX2 JSON content, along with higher-level APIs for common tasks, including data markings, versioning, and for resolving STIX IDs across multiple data sources. Installation: Install with pip: $ pip install stix2. Usage: To create a STIX object, provide keyword arguments to the type's constructor. Certain required attributes of all objects, such as type or id, will be set automatically if not provided as keyword arguments. To parse a STIX JSON string into a Python STIX object, use parse(). To serialize a STIX object, use serialize().