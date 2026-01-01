Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform
Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform
Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform Description
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform is a threat intelligence solution designed to coordinate threat intelligence activities across security operations teams. The platform addresses what the vendor describes as the "Threat Coordination Gap" by connecting intelligence gathering with operational response activities. The platform automatically extracts and structures threat data including indicators, malware, TTPs, and targeted victims. It provides customized scoring, dashboards, and data layouts tailored to different team roles and risk priorities. The system integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, SOAR, vulnerability scanners, and ticketing platforms to create a unified operational environment. Analyst1 enables automated response workflows where threat intelligence triggers predefined actions such as blocking threats, opening tickets, or escalating vulnerabilities based on configured policies. The platform pushes threat context into SIEM alerts and links vulnerability scans to threat actor information, providing teams with shared visibility across the security environment. The solution is designed for cyber threat intelligence teams, security operations centers, detection engineering teams, incident response teams, and vulnerability management teams. It aims to reduce the time between threat identification and mitigation by automating response actions and eliminating manual tool switching.
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform FAQ
Common questions about Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform is Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams developed by Analyst1. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, CTI, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership