Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform is a threat intelligence solution designed to coordinate threat intelligence activities across security operations teams. The platform addresses what the vendor describes as the "Threat Coordination Gap" by connecting intelligence gathering with operational response activities. The platform automatically extracts and structures threat data including indicators, malware, TTPs, and targeted victims. It provides customized scoring, dashboards, and data layouts tailored to different team roles and risk priorities. The system integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, SOAR, vulnerability scanners, and ticketing platforms to create a unified operational environment. Analyst1 enables automated response workflows where threat intelligence triggers predefined actions such as blocking threats, opening tickets, or escalating vulnerabilities based on configured policies. The platform pushes threat context into SIEM alerts and links vulnerability scans to threat actor information, providing teams with shared visibility across the security environment. The solution is designed for cyber threat intelligence teams, security operations centers, detection engineering teams, incident response teams, and vulnerability management teams. It aims to reduce the time between threat identification and mitigation by automating response actions and eliminating manual tool switching.

