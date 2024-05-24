zvelo PhishBlocklist™ Logo

zvelo PhishBlocklist™

by zvelo

Curated phishing threat intelligence feed with predictive detection

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Threat FeedUrl FilteringCyber Threat Intelligence
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zvelo PhishBlocklist™ Description

zvelo PhishBlocklist is a phishing threat intelligence feed that provides curated data to security solutions. The product aggregates third-party phishing feeds and applies proprietary curation processes to minimize false positives and identify unique detections not found in other feeds. The service monitors ActiveWeb traffic from 1 billion users and endpoints, including surfing, text, SMS, email, and IoT sources. It uses AI-based technology to detect phishing threats and includes predictive capabilities to identify emerging phishing campaigns, with emphasis on personalized URL attacks. PhishBlocklist delivers full-path phishing URLs with metadata attributes including detection date, active/offline status, targeted brand information, and malware family details. The feed provides real-time updates as threats mutate and change, propagating detections to global database deployments. The product is designed for integration into various security applications including web filtering, email security, SMS/text smishing detection, secure web gateways, XDR, MDR, EDR, SASE, and MSSP platforms. Access is provided through a RESTful API that enables bidirectional data flow for accessing threat data and submitting data for threat detection processing. The curation process validates active threats, removes duplicate detections, identifies evasion techniques, and transforms raw data into actionable intelligence for security teams.

zvelo PhishBlocklist™ FAQ

Common questions about zvelo PhishBlocklist™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

zvelo PhishBlocklist™ is Curated phishing threat intelligence feed with predictive detection developed by zvelo. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Threat Feed, URL Filtering, Cyber Threat Intelligence.

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