CYJAX Cyber Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides organizations with contextual and actionable intelligence to prevent cyber attacks. The platform transforms raw threat data into insights that security teams can use to make informed decisions. The service focuses on cutting through data overload by summarizing the complex threat landscape and delivering intelligence that integrates with existing security systems. CYJAX aims to help organizations move from threat identification to taking preventive action. The platform is designed to serve industry leaders and government organizations worldwide, providing threat intelligence services that enable security teams to respond quickly to emerging threats. The solution emphasizes the transformation of threat intelligence into actionable steps that can be implemented to prevent attacks before they occur. CYJAX positions itself as a service that helps organizations understand and act on threat intelligence rather than simply collecting threat data. The platform is built to support security operations by providing the context needed to prioritize threats and take appropriate defensive measures.

CYJAX Cyber Threat Intelligence is Cyber threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights developed by Cyjax. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Actionable, CTI, Cyber Threat Intelligence.

