Team Cymru Pure Signal™ Scout Description

Team Cymru Pure Signal Scout is a threat intelligence platform that provides real-time visibility into external threats and internet communications. The platform enables security analysts to search and investigate indicators of compromise (IoCs) across multiple data types from Team Cymru's data collection infrastructure. The platform aggregates telemetry data including NetFlow, OpenPorts, passive DNS (PDNS), X509 certificates, fingerprints, and WHOIS information. Analysts can perform single queries that return comprehensive results across these data sources without requiring complex scripting or multiple tools. Scout includes AI-enriched search results with tagging capabilities and visualization features to support threat investigations. The platform is designed to integrate with threat intelligence platforms (TIP), security orchestration automation and response (SOAR), and security information and event management (SIEM) systems. The tool supports threat hunting workflows by allowing analysts to pivot across different data types to identify and assess malicious or suspicious infrastructure. Results are delivered in real-time to support incident response activities. Scout is offered to both enterprise security teams and managed security service providers (MSSPs) who can use the platform to deliver threat intelligence services to their customers.