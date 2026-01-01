Team Cymru Pure Signal™ Scout
Real-time threat intelligence platform for external threat visibility and IoC analysis
Team Cymru Pure Signal™ Scout
Real-time threat intelligence platform for external threat visibility and IoC analysis
Team Cymru Pure Signal™ Scout Description
Team Cymru Pure Signal Scout is a threat intelligence platform that provides real-time visibility into external threats and internet communications. The platform enables security analysts to search and investigate indicators of compromise (IoCs) across multiple data types from Team Cymru's data collection infrastructure. The platform aggregates telemetry data including NetFlow, OpenPorts, passive DNS (PDNS), X509 certificates, fingerprints, and WHOIS information. Analysts can perform single queries that return comprehensive results across these data sources without requiring complex scripting or multiple tools. Scout includes AI-enriched search results with tagging capabilities and visualization features to support threat investigations. The platform is designed to integrate with threat intelligence platforms (TIP), security orchestration automation and response (SOAR), and security information and event management (SIEM) systems. The tool supports threat hunting workflows by allowing analysts to pivot across different data types to identify and assess malicious or suspicious infrastructure. Results are delivered in real-time to support incident response activities. Scout is offered to both enterprise security teams and managed security service providers (MSSPs) who can use the platform to deliver threat intelligence services to their customers.
Team Cymru Pure Signal™ Scout FAQ
Common questions about Team Cymru Pure Signal™ Scout including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Team Cymru Pure Signal™ Scout is Real-time threat intelligence platform for external threat visibility and IoC analysis developed by Team Cymru. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, IOC, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership