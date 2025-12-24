Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring Logo

Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring

Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
0

Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring Description

Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring is a threat intelligence platform that monitors dark web and deep web sources for exposed organizational data and brand threats. The platform continuously tracks dark web markets, Telegram channels, paste sites, botnet logs, IRC, social media, and other sources for compromised credentials, stolen data, and security threats. The service provides leak detection capabilities to identify stolen data, compromised devices, and supply chain threats. It monitors for exposed employee and customer credentials, credit card data, PII, and indicators of compromise across dark web forums, Telegram, Discord, onion sites, I2P networks, and paste sites. The platform also searches for sensitive data in URL shorteners and publicly available cloud storage platforms including AWS and Azure. Brand protection features include monitoring for domain typosquatting, phishing sites, and brand impersonation across app stores. The platform analyzes discovered domains for WHOIS information, geolocation, open web services, screenshots, logo spoofing through visual analysis, and web risk scores. It monitors new domain registrations across ccTLDs, gTLDs, uTLD, and sTLD, as well as domains discovered in SSL transparency logs. Attack surface discovery capabilities provide visibility into digital assets, detecting CVEs, misconfigurations, unsecure ports, and internal system exposures. The platform includes ransomware monitoring to track threats from groups like LockBit, Cl0p, Alphv, and Black Basta within supply chains and partner networks. The service offers API integration for automated data access and includes live darknet investigation tools with proxy services for real-time searches across Tor, I2P sites, deep-web forums, Telegram, and Discord channels.

Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring FAQ

Common questions about Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring is Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats developed by Kaduu. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection.

