SSLBL - SSL Blacklist

Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.
The SSL Blacklist (SSLBL) is a project of abuse.ch that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers. It also identifies JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication on the TCP layer. The platform provides a list of malicious SSL certificates, JA3 fingerprints, and statistics on botnet C&C operations that leverage SSL to encrypt botnet C&C traffic. The platform offers several features, including: * Identifying botnet command and control (C&C) infrastructure * Detecting botnet C&C communication * Providing insights into botnet C&C operations that leverage SSL to encrypt botnet C&C traffic
Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.
An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.
A framework for managing cyber threat intelligence in structured formats.
A threat intelligence domain/IP/hash threat feeds checker that checks IPVoid, URLVoid, Virustotal, and Cymon.
YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs.
A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.