A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.
Malstrom is a Cyber Intelligence Management Platform that serves as a repository for threat tracking, forensic artifacts, YARA rules, and investigation notes. It includes features like a dashboard, malware sample management, malware file details, threat tag cloud, and IOC extraction and storage. To install, clone the repository, input your VirusTotal API key, run bundle install, set up the database configuration, migrate the database, precompile assets, and start the server.
A tool for tracking, scanning, and filtering yara files with distributed scanning capabilities.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources
Platform for the latest threat intelligence information
A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.