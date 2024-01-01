Malstrom 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Malstrom is a Cyber Intelligence Management Platform that serves as a repository for threat tracking, forensic artifacts, YARA rules, and investigation notes. It includes features like a dashboard, malware sample management, malware file details, threat tag cloud, and IOC extraction and storage. To install, clone the repository, input your VirusTotal API key, run bundle install, set up the database configuration, migrate the database, precompile assets, and start the server.