Intrusion Applied Threat Intelligence Description
Intrusion Applied Threat Intelligence is a network security platform that monitors and identifies malicious network communications using threat intelligence. The platform provides visibility into both inbound and outbound network traffic without requiring baselining or traffic sampling. The solution operates through multiple deployment options including Shield for on-premise network protection, Shield Cloud for cloud environments, Shield Endpoint for endpoint protection, and threat consulting services. The platform is powered by the Global Threat Engine, which provides IP reputation intelligence used by the U.S. government. The system monitors all network communications in real-time and identifies malicious or unknown connections automatically. It addresses visibility gaps caused by packet sampling, traffic encryption, misconfigurations, and unmanaged devices. The platform can detect communications from unpatched and outdated devices that cannot handle software updates. The applied threat intelligence model integrates into existing security architectures with minimal infrastructure changes. The platform provides insights into which communications are malicious and explains the reasoning behind threat classifications. It monitors traffic from unmanaged, unpatched, and outdated devices across the network environment.
Intrusion Applied Threat Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about Intrusion Applied Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Intrusion Applied Threat Intelligence is Network threat detection platform using applied threat intelligence developed by Intrusion. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security.
