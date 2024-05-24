CyCraft ThreatWall Description

CyCraft ThreatWall is a threat intelligence gateway that integrates with the CyberTotal global threat intelligence platform to prevent malicious network activity. The solution automatically updates with global threat intelligence to detect and block new types of malware, phishing attacks, APT relay stations, and command and control server communications. ThreatWall displays blocked traffic records in real-time, recognizes malicious behavior patterns, and provides reputation and confidence ratings from multiple international threat intelligence sources. The system enriches indicators of compromise with contextual threat information and displays geographic data for IP addresses. The platform supports DNS Response Policy Zone (RPZ) compatibility for preventing malicious DNS queries. It offers flexible deployment options including inline blocking mode and mirror mode, and does not require SSL decryption keys for operation. The system maintains an IoC capacity of over 50 million entries. ThreatWall generates compliance reports that adhere to standards from National Information Security Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISAC) and other institutions including F-ISAC. The solution uses AI-driven analysis to provide enriched and contextual threat intelligence on blacklists and malicious behavior, reducing the processing burden on backend security technologies.