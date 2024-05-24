Picus Threat Library Logo

Picus Threat Library

by Picus Security

Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mitre AttackAptCveVulnerability Intelligence+3
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Threat Management15 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Picus Threat Library Description

Picus Threat Library is a threat intelligence repository containing over 30,000 daily-updated threat samples. The library includes malware, vulnerability exploits, web application attacks, and endpoint attacks. It provides atomic adversarial techniques covering post-compromise techniques in the MITRE ATT&CK framework and hundreds of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) driven attack scenarios. The library content is mapped to industry frameworks including MITRE ATT&CK, Unified Kill Chain, and OWASP, along with targeted applications, operating systems, and CVE/CWE references. Threats are categorized into Web Application, Vulnerability Exploitation, Endpoint, Malicious Code, and Data Exfiltration categories. The platform offers advanced search and filter capabilities to locate threats by category, region, or severity. Users can create custom templates to address specific organizational needs. Ready-to-use templates such as Ransomware Readiness and APT Readiness enable focused testing for specific attack types or adversaries. Picus Labs continuously updates the library with new and high-impact threats to maintain current coverage of attack campaigns and vulnerabilities. The library is designed for use by SOC analysts, threat hunters, incident responders, security operations teams, red teams, and penetration testers for security validation and testing scenarios.

Picus Threat Library FAQ

Common questions about Picus Threat Library including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Picus Threat Library is Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK developed by Picus Security. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with MITRE Attack, APT, CVE.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars

Cybersecurity market intelligence platform for tracking competitors & funding.

0
CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence Logo
CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence

Cyber threat intelligence platform with adversary tracking capabilities

0
ThreatBook Advanced Threat Intelligence (ATI) Logo
ThreatBook Advanced Threat Intelligence (ATI)

Enterprise threat intelligence platform with APAC focus and adversary tracking

0
Feedly Threat Intelligence Logo
Feedly Threat Intelligence

AI-powered platform for collecting and analyzing open source threat intelligence

0
SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence Logo
SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence

SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that provides dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis to help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox