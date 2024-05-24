Picus Threat Library
Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK
Picus Threat Library
Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK
Picus Threat Library Description
Picus Threat Library is a threat intelligence repository containing over 30,000 daily-updated threat samples. The library includes malware, vulnerability exploits, web application attacks, and endpoint attacks. It provides atomic adversarial techniques covering post-compromise techniques in the MITRE ATT&CK framework and hundreds of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) driven attack scenarios. The library content is mapped to industry frameworks including MITRE ATT&CK, Unified Kill Chain, and OWASP, along with targeted applications, operating systems, and CVE/CWE references. Threats are categorized into Web Application, Vulnerability Exploitation, Endpoint, Malicious Code, and Data Exfiltration categories. The platform offers advanced search and filter capabilities to locate threats by category, region, or severity. Users can create custom templates to address specific organizational needs. Ready-to-use templates such as Ransomware Readiness and APT Readiness enable focused testing for specific attack types or adversaries. Picus Labs continuously updates the library with new and high-impact threats to maintain current coverage of attack campaigns and vulnerabilities. The library is designed for use by SOC analysts, threat hunters, incident responders, security operations teams, red teams, and penetration testers for security validation and testing scenarios.
Picus Threat Library FAQ
Common questions about Picus Threat Library including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Picus Threat Library is Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK developed by Picus Security. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with MITRE Attack, APT, CVE.
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