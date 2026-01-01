CybrHawk Threat Intelligence Logo

CybrHawk Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform designed to address challenges in modern cybersecurity environments, including managing large volumes of security information, analyst resource constraints, and complex adversary attacks. The platform aims to provide convergence between disparate security resources that typically exist in current security infrastructures. The solution is part of CybrHawk's broader security platform ecosystem, which includes components such as HawkINT (an AI-powered threat intelligence platform), SIEM capabilities with XDR, NDR, and cloud detection and response, as well as integration with security operations center and command center functions. The platform addresses the engineering effort required to maintain multiple security systems and attempts to reduce resource and time constraints faced by security teams. It operates within an environment that includes hyper automation capabilities and incident response management features. CybrHawk Threat Intelligence is positioned as a solution for organizations dealing with massive amounts of security information and seeking to improve their threat detection and response capabilities through better data management and convergence of security resources.

