Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform Description

Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform is an enterprise-grade digital threat intelligence solution that provides real-time threat intelligence tailored to organizational needs. The platform enables security teams to identify attackers proactively, anticipate threats, and prioritize critical risks before they impact infrastructure. The solution offers comprehensive visibility into threat actors, their infrastructure, and tools through an intuitive graph interface. It includes access to an extensive library of dark web data sources for monitoring illicit activities and organizational mentions. The platform tracks threat actor behaviors and methods in MITRE ATT&CK format, logging attacks in real-time. The platform provides strategic, operational, and tactical threat intelligence capabilities. Strategic intelligence helps understand threat trends and anticipate attacks. Operational intelligence delivers detailed insight into attacker behaviors and infrastructure. Tactical intelligence enables faster attack identification and reduced incident response time. Key capabilities include monitoring compromised credentials and VIP personal accounts, detecting payment card information breaches, automated phishing site detection and takedown, malware detonation and analysis, and vulnerability prioritization. The platform creates customized dashboards to monitor threat actors targeting specific organizations, partners, and industries. The solution integrates with SIEM, SOAR, TIP, EDR, and vulnerability management platforms through out-of-the-box API integrations supporting TAXII and STIX data transfer protocols.