Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for proactive threat detection
Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for proactive threat detection
Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform Description
Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform is an enterprise-grade digital threat intelligence solution that provides real-time threat intelligence tailored to organizational needs. The platform enables security teams to identify attackers proactively, anticipate threats, and prioritize critical risks before they impact infrastructure. The solution offers comprehensive visibility into threat actors, their infrastructure, and tools through an intuitive graph interface. It includes access to an extensive library of dark web data sources for monitoring illicit activities and organizational mentions. The platform tracks threat actor behaviors and methods in MITRE ATT&CK format, logging attacks in real-time. The platform provides strategic, operational, and tactical threat intelligence capabilities. Strategic intelligence helps understand threat trends and anticipate attacks. Operational intelligence delivers detailed insight into attacker behaviors and infrastructure. Tactical intelligence enables faster attack identification and reduced incident response time. Key capabilities include monitoring compromised credentials and VIP personal accounts, detecting payment card information breaches, automated phishing site detection and takedown, malware detonation and analysis, and vulnerability prioritization. The platform creates customized dashboards to monitor threat actors targeting specific organizations, partners, and industries. The solution integrates with SIEM, SOAR, TIP, EDR, and vulnerability management platforms through out-of-the-box API integrations supporting TAXII and STIX data transfer protocols.
Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform FAQ
Common questions about Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform is Enterprise threat intelligence platform for proactive threat detection developed by Group IB. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with MITRE Attack, STIX, Cyber Threat Intelligence.
ALTERNATIVES
SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that provides dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis to help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats.
Managed CTI platform with sector-specific threat reports and exposure monitoring.
Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources
Threat intelligence platform for collecting, analyzing, and sharing CTI data
AI-driven threat intelligence platform for threat detection and response
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