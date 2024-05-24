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Red Canary Threat Intelligence

by Red Canary

Threat intelligence service providing threat profiles and analytics for MDR

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Detection RulesThreat AnalysisThreat ResearchCyber Threat Intelligence
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Red Canary Threat Intelligence Description

Red Canary Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence service that provides threat profiles, analytics, and actionable recommendations to organizations. The service delivers real-time insights, threat news summaries, and intelligence updates through the Red Canary platform to help security teams understand the adversary landscape. The service operates as part of Red Canary's managed detection and response offering, providing 24x7 monitoring informed by detection engineering, threat research, threat hunting, and response tactics derived from ongoing intelligence analysis. Intelligence gathered from monitoring across Red Canary's customer base is used to develop detection analytics that are applied across all customers. The platform provides on-demand access to threat profiles, regular intelligence updates, and synthesis of relevant threat news written to facilitate next steps for security teams. The service includes tailored insights to support threat hunting activities and help teams focus their efforts based on the current threat landscape. Red Canary's threat intelligence is derived from observations across their customer base, with detections and expectations turning into detection rules applied to all monitored environments. The service publishes annual threat detection reports analyzing prevalent threat trends, tactics, and techniques observed across their customer base.

Red Canary Threat Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Red Canary Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Red Canary Threat Intelligence is Threat intelligence service providing threat profiles and analytics for MDR developed by Red Canary. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Detection Rules, Threat Analysis, Threat Research.

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