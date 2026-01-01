EclecticIQ Threat Scout Logo

EclecticIQ Threat Scout Description

EclecticIQ Threat Scout is a browser extension designed for CTI and SOC analysts to automate threat intelligence gathering and validation from web-based sources. The tool scans web pages, blogs, articles, TXT files, PDFs, cloud-hosted products, social media, and paste bins to extract threat data. The extension uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to identify and extract observables including IPv4 addresses, domains, URLs, and file hashes. It also extracts entities such as threat actors, malware, and attack patterns from unstructured content. Analysts can manually verify and adjust identified entities to ensure accuracy. Extracted threat intelligence can be exported in CSV format or as STIX 2.1-compliant data for integration with Threat Intelligence Platforms. When connected to EclecticIQ Intelligence Center, the extension enables direct intelligence creation within the TIP environment with customizable metadata including titles, TLP classifications, and tags. The tool provides automated lookups by connecting to EclecticIQ Intelligence Center to retrieve contextual information and real-time insights on identified entities and observables. This allows analysts to access threat context directly within their browser without switching between multiple interfaces. The extension aims to reduce manual data entry tasks and streamline the process of converting unstructured online threat data into structured intelligence for security operations.

