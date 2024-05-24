SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence Logo

SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence

SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that provides dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis to help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats.

Threat Management Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence Description

SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive threat intelligence platform that provides organizations with actionable insights from dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis. The platform offers five core modules including dark web intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, threat hunting, threat feed IOCs, and malware analysis sandbox capabilities. It monitors hacker forums, Telegram channels, dark web markets, social media platforms, and other communication channels used by threat actors. Key features include: - Dark web and deep web monitoring for threat detection - Vulnerability intelligence with CVE trend analysis and prioritization - Threat actor profiling and monitoring of APT groups and ransomware operators - Access to over 32,000 threat hunting rules - Malware analysis sandbox environment - Blockchain address tracking and financial flow analysis - MITRE ATT&CK framework integration with actionable visualizations - Real-time threat feed integration with API capabilities - Compromised credential monitoring and breach dataset analysis The platform provides both strategic and operational intelligence, helping security teams understand threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). It offers subscription-based monitoring, supply chain vendor tracking, and access to combolist databases for comprehensive threat coverage.

SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that provides dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis to help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats. developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Threat Hunting, MITRE Attack, Malware Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox