Prodaft CATALYST Logo

Prodaft CATALYST

Threat intelligence platform providing APT analysis and threat reports

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Prodaft CATALYST Description

Prodaft CATALYST is a threat intelligence platform that provides detailed threat reports and analysis for understanding and mitigating cyber risks. The platform delivers real-time threat reports on cyber threats and threat actor activities, offering critical insights for responding to emerging risks. CATALYST provides comprehensive threat profiles that detail risk levels, tactics, and interactions of various threats. The platform offers exclusive insights and detailed information that extends beyond surface-level analysis, including connections, tactics, and indicators relevant to security operations. The platform integrates with Prodaft's BLINDSPOT platform, allowing users to access more detailed intelligence and actionable insights. Users can utilize credits to unlock additional threat intelligence within the integrated environment. CATALYST is designed to support informed decision-making through comprehensive threat insights and proactive security measures. The platform focuses on delivering actionable threat intelligence for security teams to understand threat actor behaviors and emerging cyber risks.

Prodaft CATALYST FAQ

Common questions about Prodaft CATALYST including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Prodaft CATALYST is Threat intelligence platform providing APT analysis and threat reports developed by PRODAFT. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, Actionable, CTI.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →