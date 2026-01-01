Prodaft CATALYST Description

Prodaft CATALYST is a threat intelligence platform that provides detailed threat reports and analysis for understanding and mitigating cyber risks. The platform delivers real-time threat reports on cyber threats and threat actor activities, offering critical insights for responding to emerging risks. CATALYST provides comprehensive threat profiles that detail risk levels, tactics, and interactions of various threats. The platform offers exclusive insights and detailed information that extends beyond surface-level analysis, including connections, tactics, and indicators relevant to security operations. The platform integrates with Prodaft's BLINDSPOT platform, allowing users to access more detailed intelligence and actionable insights. Users can utilize credits to unlock additional threat intelligence within the integrated environment. CATALYST is designed to support informed decision-making through comprehensive threat insights and proactive security measures. The platform focuses on delivering actionable threat intelligence for security teams to understand threat actor behaviors and emerging cyber risks.