Prodaft CATALYST
Threat intelligence platform providing APT analysis and threat reports
Prodaft CATALYST
Threat intelligence platform providing APT analysis and threat reports
Prodaft CATALYST Description
Prodaft CATALYST is a threat intelligence platform that provides detailed threat reports and analysis for understanding and mitigating cyber risks. The platform delivers real-time threat reports on cyber threats and threat actor activities, offering critical insights for responding to emerging risks. CATALYST provides comprehensive threat profiles that detail risk levels, tactics, and interactions of various threats. The platform offers exclusive insights and detailed information that extends beyond surface-level analysis, including connections, tactics, and indicators relevant to security operations. The platform integrates with Prodaft's BLINDSPOT platform, allowing users to access more detailed intelligence and actionable insights. Users can utilize credits to unlock additional threat intelligence within the integrated environment. CATALYST is designed to support informed decision-making through comprehensive threat insights and proactive security measures. The platform focuses on delivering actionable threat intelligence for security teams to understand threat actor behaviors and emerging cyber risks.
Prodaft CATALYST FAQ
Common questions about Prodaft CATALYST including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Prodaft CATALYST is Threat intelligence platform providing APT analysis and threat reports developed by PRODAFT. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, Actionable, CTI.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership