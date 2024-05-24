DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform Description

DigitalStakeout XTI is an open source intelligence platform that collects and analyzes data from surface web, dark web, and social media sources. The platform uses a modular feed design that allows organizations to activate specific data sources based on their requirements. The platform provides real-time data ingestion and supports keyword-based collection, geo-fenced data collection, and profile/URL archiving. It includes AI-powered capabilities for data classification, sentiment analysis, entity extraction, and topic classification. Multi-language natural language processing enables content analysis across multiple languages. Geographic intelligence features include proprietary geo-inferred data detection, geo-targeted alerts, and location-based filtering. The investigative console offers Boolean and pivot search tools, saved views and queries, on-demand search indexing, and access to historical archives. Workflow features include customizable dashboards, folder and data compartment organization for team collaboration, and a browser add-on for content capture. The platform provides REST API access for integration with existing security tools and supports webhook imports for external content ingestion. Additional collection methods include a virtual inbox for email-based threat reports and data containers for webhook collection from automation tools. A browser plugin is available for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox to archive web content directly into the platform.