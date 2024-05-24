DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform
OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform
OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform Description
DigitalStakeout XTI is an open source intelligence platform that collects and analyzes data from surface web, dark web, and social media sources. The platform uses a modular feed design that allows organizations to activate specific data sources based on their requirements. The platform provides real-time data ingestion and supports keyword-based collection, geo-fenced data collection, and profile/URL archiving. It includes AI-powered capabilities for data classification, sentiment analysis, entity extraction, and topic classification. Multi-language natural language processing enables content analysis across multiple languages. Geographic intelligence features include proprietary geo-inferred data detection, geo-targeted alerts, and location-based filtering. The investigative console offers Boolean and pivot search tools, saved views and queries, on-demand search indexing, and access to historical archives. Workflow features include customizable dashboards, folder and data compartment organization for team collaboration, and a browser add-on for content capture. The platform provides REST API access for integration with existing security tools and supports webhook imports for external content ingestion. Additional collection methods include a virtual inbox for email-based threat reports and data containers for webhook collection from automation tools. A browser plugin is available for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox to archive web content directly into the platform.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform FAQ
Common questions about DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform is OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources developed by DigitalStakeout. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media, Natural Language Processing.