FireHOL IP Aggregator

Taxii2 server for interacting with taxii services.
Application for keeping feeds from blocklist-ipsets (*.netset and *.ipset files) with historical changes, HTTP-based API service for search requests, data processing includes updating last_added field, maintaining deleted data, timeline based on events, start with 'docker-compose up', API functions for search requests like POST /search and GET /search/ip, access API documentation by requesting unspecified URL, Python client package fiaclient available for usage.
A collection of companies that disclose adversary TTPs after being breached, useful for analysis of intrusions.
Platform for the latest threat intelligence information
A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie.
CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2.
A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC.