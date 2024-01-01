FireHOL IP Aggregator Logo

Application for keeping feeds from blocklist-ipsets (*.netset and *.ipset files) with historical changes, HTTP-based API service for search requests, data processing includes updating last_added field, maintaining deleted data, timeline based on events, start with 'docker-compose up', API functions for search requests like POST /search and GET /search/ip, access API documentation by requesting unspecified URL, Python client package fiaclient available for usage.

