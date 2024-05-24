Rawstream DNS Filtering Description

Rawstream DNS Filtering is a cloud-based DNS filtering solution that provides network-level security by blocking access to malicious sites and unwanted content. The service operates at the DNS level to protect all devices on a network from accessing harmful websites. The solution offers comprehensive filtering across over 80 categories covering the entire web. It supports both Active Directory and non-AD environments including Router, DHCP, and Firewall configurations. The platform includes native dynamic IP support at no additional cost, making it suitable for smaller networks without fixed public IPs. Key capabilities include customizable filter policies with wildcard support, unlimited block and allow lists for targeted domain filtering, and P2P filtering to block illegal downloads and torrents. The system provides real-time reporting with filtering options by date, hour, network, or category. All log data is retained without additional storage or download charges. The solution supports multi-network management, allowing remote deployment to branches and remote locations. Policies can be applied to multiple networks simultaneously. Safe Search functionality is available for Google, YouTube, and Bing to block explicit images and adult content from search results. The platform features an intuitive dashboard and admin interface for simplified workflow management. Audit logs maintain a history of updates and configuration changes. The service is designed for fast deployment with zero downtime.