Managed service for POI investigations with expert threat assessment teams.

Threat Management
Commercial
Resolver Persons of Interest Investigations is a managed service that provides comprehensive background investigations and threat assessments on individuals of concern. The service is delivered by threat management experts from Kroll who conduct investigations using OSINT tools, background checks, criminal records, social media analysis, and deep/dark web searches. Users can request POI investigations directly through the Resolver platform and receive detailed profiles within one business day. The investigations seek to identify personal information including legal names, aliases, dates of birth, addresses, vehicle information, contact details, social media accounts, familial relationships, criminal history, financial stability, civil court proceedings, employment history, political affiliations, and professional licenses. The service is positioned as an alternative to building internal investigation capabilities, providing access to specialized expertise and threat intelligence toolsets. The expert team includes former law enforcement officials, intelligence officers, and security professionals with decades of combined experience in threat assessment, crisis response, and risk management. The service integrates with Resolver's corporate security platform and supports workflow automation, automated reporting, and analytics capabilities.

