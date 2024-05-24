Intel 471 Cyber Threat Intelligence Description

Intel 471 is a cyber threat intelligence platform that provides visibility into threat actors, their tools, tactics, and methodologies. The platform combines automated collection capabilities with Cyber Human Intelligence (HUMINT) to deliver intelligence on pre-attack planning activities. The service focuses on monitoring underground marketplaces and cybercriminal communities to provide insights into threat actor behavior and emerging threats. Intelligence gathered covers sophisticated threat actors, their campaigns, and the tools they utilize. The platform includes the Verity471 technology component, which serves as the delivery mechanism for threat intelligence data. Intel 471 provides intelligence that supports threat hunting operations and exposure management activities. The service delivers intelligence on ransomware threats, advanced persistent threats, and other cybercriminal activities. Intelligence is gathered from sources including dark web forums, underground marketplaces, and cybercriminal communication channels. Intel 471 serves enterprise security teams, managed security service providers, and organizations requiring actionable threat intelligence to support their security operations. The platform aims to enable organizations to anticipate threats and support risk-based decision making for attack surface management and incident response activities.