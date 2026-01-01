Seqrite Threat Intel
Seqrite Threat Intel
Seqrite Threat Intel Description
Seqrite Threat Intel is a real-time threat intelligence platform that ingests and processes multiple threat feeds from various sources. The platform leverages telemetry data from 10 million endpoints and global threat sources to provide actionable intelligence. The platform supports STIX (Structured Threat Information Expression) and TAXII (Trusted Automated Exchange of Indicator Information) standards for structured threat data sharing and exchange. It processes threat intelligence from OSINT sources, CERTs, commercial feeds, and Seqrite's own telemetry data. The platform enables security teams to search and analyze indicators of compromise (IOCs) including IP addresses, domains, file hashes, and URLs. It provides enrichment capabilities through integration with tools such as WHOIS, VirusTotal, and Shodan for context-rich analysis. Threat attribution features map IOCs to known threat actors, campaigns, and malware families. The platform offers industry-specific contextualization with classifications, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and actor mappings aligned with various sectors including BFSI. The platform integrates with security products including SIEMs, SOARs, and EDRs to enable automated response and enhanced analysis. It aims to reduce false positives and prioritize threats to improve incident response efficiency. Seqrite Labs processes over 1 million new samples and 500,000 new URLs daily, maintaining a data lake of 100TB for machine learning training and analytics.
