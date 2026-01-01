QuoIntelligence Threat Intelligence Services Logo

QuoIntelligence Threat Intelligence Services

European threat intelligence as-a-service provider with analyst support

QuoIntelligence is a European threat intelligence service provider that delivers finished intelligence through a combination of human analysts and an augmented analytics platform called Mercury. The service operates as "Threat Intelligence as-a-Service" rather than a traditional data feed provider. The company offers multiple service tiers including Digital Risk Protection for brand and supplier monitoring, tactical/operational/strategic threat intelligence, and risk intelligence focused on supply chain cyber attack prediction. Additional services include on-demand intelligence reports, analyst support for cyber defense centers, domain takedowns, threat intelligence maturity assessments, custom intelligence reporting, and mentoring/coaching programs. QuoIntelligence positions itself as a European provider with sovereign AI technology developed and operated within the EU. The service emphasizes tailored intelligence delivery, providing customized weekly reports relevant to specific organizational needs. The platform supports cross-sector information sharing within the EU and follows a low-volume, high-quality approach to intelligence delivery. The service addresses compliance requirements for European cybersecurity frameworks including NIS2, Cyber Resilience Act, DORA, and TIBER-EU. Intelligence services support risk analysis, incident response, vulnerability management, and security strategy development. The company serves organizations across multiple sectors including finance and manufacturing.

QuoIntelligence Threat Intelligence Services is European threat intelligence as-a-service provider with analyst support developed by QuoIntelligence. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, CTI, Compliance.

