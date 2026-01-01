KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform Description

KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform is a threat intelligence solution that monitors external threat exposure and cybercrime activities. The platform provides intelligence from cybercrime underground sources including dark web forums, marketplaces, and other criminal communities. The platform monitors organizational assets and case objectives to identify potential threats before they materialize into attacks. It delivers intelligence to security teams for threat prevention and incident response activities. KELA includes AI-driven digital cyber analysts that operate continuously to provide proactive threat detection and analysis. The system integrates with existing security workflows and provides actionable intelligence to reduce manual workload for security operations teams. The platform focuses on external threat exposure reduction by tracking threat actors, compromised credentials, data leaks, and other indicators of compromise relevant to monitored organizations. It provides visibility into cybercriminal activities that may target specific companies or industries. KELA serves various security functions including threat intelligence teams, security operations centers, incident response teams, and fraud prevention units. The platform aims to reduce blind spots in external threat visibility and enable proactive security measures.