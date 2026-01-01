KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform
Cyber threat intelligence platform monitoring external threats & cybercrime
KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform
Cyber threat intelligence platform monitoring external threats & cybercrime
KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform Description
KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform is a threat intelligence solution that monitors external threat exposure and cybercrime activities. The platform provides intelligence from cybercrime underground sources including dark web forums, marketplaces, and other criminal communities. The platform monitors organizational assets and case objectives to identify potential threats before they materialize into attacks. It delivers intelligence to security teams for threat prevention and incident response activities. KELA includes AI-driven digital cyber analysts that operate continuously to provide proactive threat detection and analysis. The system integrates with existing security workflows and provides actionable intelligence to reduce manual workload for security operations teams. The platform focuses on external threat exposure reduction by tracking threat actors, compromised credentials, data leaks, and other indicators of compromise relevant to monitored organizations. It provides visibility into cybercriminal activities that may target specific companies or industries. KELA serves various security functions including threat intelligence teams, security operations centers, incident response teams, and fraud prevention units. The platform aims to reduce blind spots in external threat visibility and enable proactive security measures.
KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform FAQ
Common questions about KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform is Cyber threat intelligence platform monitoring external threats & cybercrime developed by KELA. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Cybercrime.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership