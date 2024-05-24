Flashpoint Threat Intelligence Logo

Flashpoint Threat Intelligence Description

Flashpoint Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides access to data collected from open sources and hard-to-access adversary spaces including deep and dark web environments. The platform maintains over 3.6 petabytes of threat intelligence data. The platform combines automated data collection with subject matter expert analysis to gather intelligence from various sources. Collected data is enriched by analysts who add context to enable threat discovery and triage. The system integrates AI capabilities alongside human expertise to process and analyze threat information. The platform is designed to support security teams in identifying and responding to threats by providing access to primary-source intelligence data. It includes monitoring capabilities for various threat vectors and adversary activities across different online environments. Flashpoint serves organizations across multiple sectors including financial services, government, healthcare, and technology companies. The platform provides intelligence that can be used for incident response, threat hunting, and security operations activities. The system includes search and discovery capabilities for threat data, along with reporting and analysis features. Organizations can use the platform to monitor for specific threats, track threat actors, and gain visibility into emerging security risks.

Flashpoint Threat Intelligence is Threat intelligence platform with deep/dark web monitoring and OSINT data developed by Flashpoint. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CTI, Dark Web Monitoring.

