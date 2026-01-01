KELA Identity Guard Logo

Threat Management
Commercial
KELA Identity Guard Description

KELA Identity Guard is a threat intelligence solution that monitors for compromised credentials and identities across dark web sources. The platform continuously scans illicit marketplaces, cybercrime forums, instant messaging channels, and bot marketplaces to detect stolen employee and customer credentials in real-time. The solution maintains a data lake containing billions of compromised credentials that are updated continuously. When compromised assets or identities linked to an organization are discovered, the system generates real-time alerts with automatic severity classification and prioritization to surface the most critical incidents requiring remediation. Identity Guard performs asset discovery to identify organizational domains, IP addresses, and SaaS assets. For each alert, the platform provides contextual information including infostealer and bot details, associated threats, and compromised service categories to support remediation decisions. The platform offers self-service asset configuration for deployment and supports webhook integrations with existing security tools. Organizations can configure playbooks to automate remediation workflows such as account resets, password changes, and multi-factor authentication enforcement. The solution addresses both employee identity protection to prevent account takeovers and customer identity monitoring for fraud prevention. It requires no installation and operates as a non-intrusive monitoring service.

KELA Identity Guard FAQ

Common questions about KELA Identity Guard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

