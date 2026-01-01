KELA Identity Guard
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
KELA Identity Guard
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
KELA Identity Guard Description
KELA Identity Guard is a threat intelligence solution that monitors for compromised credentials and identities across dark web sources. The platform continuously scans illicit marketplaces, cybercrime forums, instant messaging channels, and bot marketplaces to detect stolen employee and customer credentials in real-time. The solution maintains a data lake containing billions of compromised credentials that are updated continuously. When compromised assets or identities linked to an organization are discovered, the system generates real-time alerts with automatic severity classification and prioritization to surface the most critical incidents requiring remediation. Identity Guard performs asset discovery to identify organizational domains, IP addresses, and SaaS assets. For each alert, the platform provides contextual information including infostealer and bot details, associated threats, and compromised service categories to support remediation decisions. The platform offers self-service asset configuration for deployment and supports webhook integrations with existing security tools. Organizations can configure playbooks to automate remediation workflows such as account resets, password changes, and multi-factor authentication enforcement. The solution addresses both employee identity protection to prevent account takeovers and customer identity monitoring for fraud prevention. It requires no installation and operates as a non-intrusive monitoring service.
KELA Identity Guard FAQ
Common questions about KELA Identity Guard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
KELA Identity Guard is Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web developed by KELA. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Automation, Credential Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership