Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform collects and analyzes threat data from surface, deep, and dark web sources to provide organizations with visibility into emerging threats and adversary activity. The platform uses AI-driven analytics and automation to transform raw data into actionable intelligence. The platform monitors covert communication channels and millions of global sources to identify emerging risks, active threat actors, vulnerabilities, and exploits in real time. It provides organizations with contextual threat intelligence to help security teams discover, prioritize, and respond to threats. Key capabilities include malware and ransomware intelligence monitoring, botnet detection using AI-driven analytics and network anomaly detection, and a unified threat library that serves as a searchable repository of structured and unstructured threat data. The platform correlates Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) to detect exposed or vulnerable assets. The platform integrates with SIEM, SOAR, and other SOC tools to deliver instant alerts and reports. It provides intelligence across four types: strategic, tactical, operational, and technical, offering different levels of insight from high-level threat trends to specific IOCs. The workflow consists of three stages: gathering data from multiple sources, augmenting raw data through AI-driven analytics to provide contextual views, and notifying security teams through integrations and alerts for faster response and mitigation.

Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform is AI-driven threat intelligence platform for threat detection and response developed by Cyble. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Botnet, Cyber Threat Intelligence.

