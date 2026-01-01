ThreatConnect Polarity Community Edition
Free contextual federated search tool for threat intelligence enrichment
ThreatConnect Polarity Community Edition
Free contextual federated search tool for threat intelligence enrichment
ThreatConnect Polarity Community Edition Description
ThreatConnect Polarity Community Edition is a free contextual federated search tool that provides security analysts with instant access to threat intelligence and contextual information. The tool searches across multiple open-source data feeds to deliver insights directly within an analyst's workflow. The Community Edition offers unlimited access to supported systems without subscription fees or expiration dates. It includes Focus Mode and On-Demand Mode capabilities that allow users to capture insights when needed without requiring enterprise integrations. Users can access a dedicated Community Slack channel to share insights, receive support, and collaborate with other users. The Community Edition serves as an entry point to the platform, with an upgrade path available to Polarity Enterprise for access to premium threat intelligence, security tool integrations, advanced features like Highlight Mode, Stream Mode, Document Search, and the Polarity Annotation Framework. The tool operates as a browser-based solution that provides contextual intelligence enrichment by automatically searching and displaying relevant information from configured data sources as analysts work.
ThreatConnect Polarity Community Edition FAQ
Common questions about ThreatConnect Polarity Community Edition including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ThreatConnect Polarity Community Edition is Free contextual federated search tool for threat intelligence enrichment developed by ThreatConnect. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security, Collaboration, Community.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership