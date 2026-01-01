ThreatConnect Polarity Community Edition Description

ThreatConnect Polarity Community Edition is a free contextual federated search tool that provides security analysts with instant access to threat intelligence and contextual information. The tool searches across multiple open-source data feeds to deliver insights directly within an analyst's workflow. The Community Edition offers unlimited access to supported systems without subscription fees or expiration dates. It includes Focus Mode and On-Demand Mode capabilities that allow users to capture insights when needed without requiring enterprise integrations. Users can access a dedicated Community Slack channel to share insights, receive support, and collaborate with other users. The Community Edition serves as an entry point to the platform, with an upgrade path available to Polarity Enterprise for access to premium threat intelligence, security tool integrations, advanced features like Highlight Mode, Stream Mode, Document Search, and the Polarity Annotation Framework. The tool operates as a browser-based solution that provides contextual intelligence enrichment by automatically searching and displaying relevant information from configured data sources as analysts work.