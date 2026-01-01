Infoblox Threat Intelligence Description

Infoblox Threat Intelligence is a DNS-based threat intelligence platform that analyzes DNS traffic to identify malicious infrastructure before attacks occur. The platform processes 70 billion DNS events daily to detect threat actor behavior during campaign planning phases. The system analyzes new domain registrations and activations, comparing them against historical baselines to identify threat actor infrastructure across multiple threat types. It provides attribution for known actors and activity clusters across millions of indicators. The platform delivers near-real-time analytics by transforming raw DNS data into actionable threat context. Security teams receive information about the who, what, when, where, and why behind malicious activity to support investigation and response efforts. Infoblox Threat Intelligence includes research from dedicated threat researchers who track threat actors and provide strategic intelligence reports. The platform produces and refines millions of DNS-based threat indicators annually. The service integrates with Infoblox Threat Defense and other security tools to enable automated blocking and alerting. It maintains a low false positive rate to reduce SOC alert fatigue and enable confident blocking decisions.