S2W EYEZ Logo

S2W EYEZ

Virtual asset intelligence solution tracking cryptocurrency transactions

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

S2W EYEZ Description

S2W EYEZ is a virtual asset intelligence solution that monitors and analyzes cryptocurrency transactions on blockchain networks. The platform combines blockchain ledger tracking technology with security threat information from the Dark Web, social channels, and public institution sanction data. The solution enables users to track virtual asset flows associated with illicit activities and cybercrime. It processes large-scale blockchain transaction data and correlates it with threat intelligence to identify relationships between security threats and illegal cryptocurrency movements. EYEZ provides capabilities for managing cryptocurrency addresses through user-defined tags and classifications. Users can collect address information from external web sources, third-party services, and manual inputs. The platform automatically tracks token transactions from specified addresses and displays transaction details including deposits, withdrawals, balances, and timestamps. The solution includes monitoring functionality with configurable alert rules for major events related to cryptocurrency addresses associated with cybercriminals. It provides visual relationship graphs to illustrate transaction flows and address connections. EYEZ supports analysis across multiple blockchain networks and can be integrated with Dark Web monitoring solutions to provide context on cryptocurrency addresses discovered in cybercrime investigations. The platform enables cross-chain tracking and analysis of virtual asset movements in the context of cyber threats.

S2W EYEZ FAQ

Common questions about S2W EYEZ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

S2W EYEZ is Virtual asset intelligence solution tracking cryptocurrency transactions developed by S2W. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Cybercrime, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →