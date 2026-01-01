S2W EYEZ Description

S2W EYEZ is a virtual asset intelligence solution that monitors and analyzes cryptocurrency transactions on blockchain networks. The platform combines blockchain ledger tracking technology with security threat information from the Dark Web, social channels, and public institution sanction data. The solution enables users to track virtual asset flows associated with illicit activities and cybercrime. It processes large-scale blockchain transaction data and correlates it with threat intelligence to identify relationships between security threats and illegal cryptocurrency movements. EYEZ provides capabilities for managing cryptocurrency addresses through user-defined tags and classifications. Users can collect address information from external web sources, third-party services, and manual inputs. The platform automatically tracks token transactions from specified addresses and displays transaction details including deposits, withdrawals, balances, and timestamps. The solution includes monitoring functionality with configurable alert rules for major events related to cryptocurrency addresses associated with cybercriminals. It provides visual relationship graphs to illustrate transaction flows and address connections. EYEZ supports analysis across multiple blockchain networks and can be integrated with Dark Web monitoring solutions to provide context on cryptocurrency addresses discovered in cybercrime investigations. The platform enables cross-chain tracking and analysis of virtual asset movements in the context of cyber threats.