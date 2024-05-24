Check Point Threat Intelligence Description

Check Point Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides strategic and tactical threat intelligence through analysis conducted by military-trained analysts. The platform combines Check Point's global network insights with Cyberint's proprietary threat intelligence feeds and OSINT feeds. The solution offers threat landscape analysis and reports that identify emerging threat actors, targeted industries, and attack patterns. It provides contextualized insights specific to particular industries and regions, including detailed threat actor profiles with their history, operations, recent victims, and targeted sectors. The platform includes malware intelligence cards that detail specific malware risks, map tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, link to CVEs, and provide exportable IOC lists. It delivers enriched indicators of compromise (IOCs) including IP addresses, domains, URLs, and file hashes with metadata such as threat type, description, observation date, confidence level, and region. IOCs can be consumed via daily feeds or RESTful APIs for custom integrations. The platform uses crawlers and proxies to access deep and dark web sources, including special access forums. The solution also offers custom cyber threat investigation services for deep-dive analysis and threat assessments.