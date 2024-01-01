Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.
The IP Reputation Lookup tool provides information about the reputation of an IP address, including the last reported date, count, and ID associated with the IP address. It can help in identifying potentially malicious IP addresses.
Sample detection rules and dashboards for Google Security Operations
A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.
DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.
A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.
AbuseIPDB offers tools and APIs to report and check abusive IPs, enhancing network security.