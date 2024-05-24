Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence Description

Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence is a modular threat intelligence platform that provides Digital Risk Protection (DRP) capabilities across multiple threat vectors. The solution monitors open, deep, and dark web sources to detect external threats targeting organizations. The platform offers eight modular components: Credentials (detects compromised credentials in real-time), Data Leakage (monitors leaked documents from employees and third parties), Domain Protection (identifies phishing and cybersquatting attacks), Dark Web (tracks organizational footprint on dark web), Hacktivism (monitors social-borne hacktivism operations), MRTI Feed (provides access to millions of IOCs), Social Media (tracks unauthorized brand and logo usage), and Threat Explorer (vulnerability intelligence with custom alerting). The solution includes 13+ years of historical threat data and gathers intelligence from open, closed, and private sources. Human verification by the in-house KrakenLabs team minimizes false positives and provides contextualized threat analysis. The platform features a dynamic risk-scoring system, big data analytics, and an automation engine for incident response. Integration capabilities include STIX/TAXII support for threat data sharing and API connectivity. Plugins are available for SIEMs, SOAR platforms, and Threat Intelligence Platforms. The cloud-based deployment requires no software installation or endpoints and can be configured in minutes.