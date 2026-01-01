NordLayer NordStellar Logo

NordLayer NordStellar

Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

NordLayer NordStellar Description

NordLayer NordStellar is a combined threat intelligence solution that integrates NordLayer's network security platform with NordStellar's threat exposure management capabilities. The product provides threat intelligence as a service, delivering real-time insights from dark web and deep web sources focused on organization-specific threats. The platform monitors dark web forums, illicit marketplaces, and hidden sources to track company mentions and detect data leaks. It identifies compromised employee and customer credentials before exploitation occurs, providing actionable insights for account recovery and breach prevention. The solution includes data breach management tools that investigate leaked employee or company data to determine exposure risks. NordStellar provides 24/7 real-time visibility into external threats, monitoring for dark web leaks, exposed credentials, and vulnerabilities. NordLayer complements this with network perimeter security through multi-factor authentication, device posture security, cloud firewalls, and Zero Trust policies to prevent unauthorized access. The platform aims to reduce false positives by filtering threat data to focus on relevant organizational risks. It enables security teams to track enterprise-related keywords, detect vulnerabilities, and respond to threats before they escalate. The solution can be deployed across networks with features toggled on as needed.

NordLayer NordStellar FAQ

Common questions about NordLayer NordStellar including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NordLayer NordStellar is Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt developed by NordLayer. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →