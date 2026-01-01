NordLayer NordStellar Description

NordLayer NordStellar is a combined threat intelligence solution that integrates NordLayer's network security platform with NordStellar's threat exposure management capabilities. The product provides threat intelligence as a service, delivering real-time insights from dark web and deep web sources focused on organization-specific threats. The platform monitors dark web forums, illicit marketplaces, and hidden sources to track company mentions and detect data leaks. It identifies compromised employee and customer credentials before exploitation occurs, providing actionable insights for account recovery and breach prevention. The solution includes data breach management tools that investigate leaked employee or company data to determine exposure risks. NordStellar provides 24/7 real-time visibility into external threats, monitoring for dark web leaks, exposed credentials, and vulnerabilities. NordLayer complements this with network perimeter security through multi-factor authentication, device posture security, cloud firewalls, and Zero Trust policies to prevent unauthorized access. The platform aims to reduce false positives by filtering threat data to focus on relevant organizational risks. It enables security teams to track enterprise-related keywords, detect vulnerabilities, and respond to threats before they escalate. The solution can be deployed across networks with features toggled on as needed.