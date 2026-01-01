Keepnet Threat Intelligence Logo

Keepnet Threat Intelligence

Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials

Keepnet Threat Intelligence is a data breach monitoring platform that identifies compromised employee accounts and credentials associated with company domains. The product scans multiple leak sources to detect when employee email addresses and passwords appear in known data breaches, providing details such as breach date, time, password type, and source information. The platform offers unlimited domain search capability to inspect all email addresses linked to organizational domains, including supply chain partners. It provides continuous monitoring for potential breaches and alerts organizations to compromised accounts that may be vulnerable to phishing attacks and unauthorized access. The product integrates with existing security infrastructure through API connections, enabling automated responses and data sharing with SIEM solutions. Searched passwords are encrypted and not stored to maintain privacy. The platform maintains a continuously updated library of breach data from various leak scanning sources, with new information added in real-time. Organizations can use the breach intelligence to implement protective measures such as mandatory password resets, multi-factor authentication enforcement, and targeted security awareness training for affected employees. The platform provides a user interface for navigating breach data and assessing organizational exposure levels across monitored domains.

Keepnet Threat Intelligence is Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials developed by Keepnet Labs. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Continuous Monitoring, Credential Monitoring.

