OPSWAT MetaDefender InSights C2

Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed

Threat Management
Commercial
OPSWAT MetaDefender InSights C2 is a threat intelligence platform that detects and disrupts Command and Control (C2) infrastructure in real-time to prevent post-exploit activity and protect networks from advanced threats. The platform continuously monitors for emerging C2 nodes and malicious communications, enabling organizations to block adversary C2 channels and prevent data exfiltration during the post-exploit phase of attacks. InSights C2 delivers continuously updated data on C2 infrastructure based on proprietary research and partnerships, enriched with details on known adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The platform provides intelligence feeds containing IP addresses and domains associated with C2 infrastructure, enabling security teams to identify threats and take immediate action. The solution enables organizations to uncover attacker infrastructure used for hosting and distributing malware, stopping campaigns at their origin. It provides high-quality indicators for effective alerting, blocking, and automation in incident response workflows. Security teams can leverage the platform to proactively hunt for adversary C2 nodes, identify early-stage threats, and disrupt active campaigns. InSights C2 enables retrospective analysis of network traffic and logs, identifying previously undetected C2 activity and aiding in comprehensive incident investigations. The platform integrates with existing security tools to automatically block malicious IPs, domains, and C2 callbacks, minimizing manual intervention and improving response times. It provides unmatched lead times on C2 nodes, giving security teams the earliest possible warnings of impending threats.

