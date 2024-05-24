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Abstract Intel Gallery

by Abstract Security

Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
IocThreat AnalysisCyber Threat Intelligence
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Abstract Intel Gallery Description

Abstract Intel Gallery is a threat intelligence platform that enriches security events with real-time threat intelligence data through a data fabric architecture. The platform provides streaming intelligence capabilities that add context to data pipelines through a simple ETL interface. The platform enables security teams to correlate events against known threat actors and their infrastructure, including indicators of compromise such as file hashes, IP addresses, domains, and URLs. It weaves together indicators and events to provide insights into security breaches and threat actor activity. Abstract Intel Gallery integrates with multiple threat intelligence vendors to provide high-quality threat intelligence feeds. The platform supports ingestion of intelligence from commercial vendors, in-house intelligence sources, and Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs). The platform enhances detection accuracy and relevancy by enriching security events with threat actor attribution, malware family identification, and IOC classification. It correlates network events, authentication logs, and other security telemetry against known adversary infrastructure to identify potential security breaches in real time. Configuration and operationalization of intelligence feeds can be completed quickly through the platform's interface. The enriched data helps security teams outpace adversary breakout times by providing immediate context on suspicious activities and known threat patterns.

Abstract Intel Gallery FAQ

Common questions about Abstract Intel Gallery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Abstract Intel Gallery is Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors developed by Abstract Security. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with IOC, Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence.

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