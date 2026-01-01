MaxMind GeoIP Logo

MaxMind GeoIP provides IP geolocation data through multiple delivery formats including downloadable databases, web services APIs, and enterprise solutions. The service maps IP addresses to geographic locations and provides associated network intelligence data. The product offers three main deployment options: locally-hosted databases that eliminate network latency and per-query charges, cloud-based web services with 99.99% uptime hosted on MaxMind servers, and an enterprise database with enhanced accuracy and additional context data. The databases are updated regularly to maintain current information. GeoIP data includes geographic location information, connection speed details, ISP identification, and network routing insights. The enterprise version adds confidence scores for location values and context data such as business, residential, cellular, traveler, and government entity classifications. The service includes GeoIP Exchange, which allows organizations to manage how their networks are geolocated by providing preferred geolocation and coding information. A free tier called GeoLite is available for development, personal, or community use with the same integration methods as paid versions. Use cases include personalizing location-specific content and advertisements, analyzing web traffic patterns, preventing network geolocation issues, optimizing internet routing, and supporting proxy detection for fraud prevention.

MaxMind GeoIP is IP geolocation databases and APIs for location-based content and traffic analysis developed by MaxMind. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Cloud Security, Database.

