IP2Location IP2Proxy Proxy Detection Database Description

IP2Location IP2Proxy Proxy Detection Database is a downloadable database that identifies IP addresses associated with various anonymization and proxy services. The database detects virtual private networks (VPN), open proxies, web proxies, Tor exit nodes, data center and web hosting ranges (DCH), search engine robots (SES), residential proxies (RES), consumer privacy networks (CPN), and enterprise private networks (EPN). The product is available in 12 different packages (PX1 through PX12) with varying levels of detail. Basic packages provide country-level proxy detection, while advanced packages include additional data fields such as proxy type, geographic location (region and city), ISP information, domain, usage type, ASN, last seen timestamp, threat indicators, residential proxy identification, provider information, and fraud scores. The database is offered under two licensing models: Standard License for single-server deployments and Site License for internal organizational use across multiple servers. Pricing ranges from $399 annually for the basic PX1 package under Standard License to custom pricing for advanced packages (PX9-PX12). The database is designed for organizations that need to identify and filter traffic from proxy services, anonymization networks, and potentially fraudulent sources for security, compliance, or access control purposes.