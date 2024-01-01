FireEye IOCs

Knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts.
IOCs in this repository are provided under the Apache 2.0 license. Please read the license and disclaimers before using the IOCs in this repository. IOCs in this repository are provided under the Apache 2.0 license. Please read the license and disclaimers before using the IOCs in this repository.
Knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts.
A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.
A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources
Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.
An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP.
A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.