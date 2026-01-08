ThreatBolt Intelligence
Threat intelligence platform for SOC/MSSP with AI/ML threat analysis
ThreatBolt Intelligence Description
ThreatBolt Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform designed for Security Operations Centers (SOC) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP). The platform provides threat intelligence feeds derived from real-world cyber-attacks with risk scoring and enrichment capabilities. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning engines for automated threat analysis and classification. It monitors threat actors and malware activities globally, tracking over 2000 threat actors and 5000 malware activities according to the vendor. ThreatBolt Intelligence delivers real-time threat intelligence feeds with algorithms designed to reduce false positives. The platform provides visibility into adversarial campaigns, including Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) and ransomware campaigns targeting networks. The platform offers contextualized threat insights, including research advisories tailored to business and technology stacks, as well as notifications for exploited Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) impacting organizations. Integration capabilities include compatibility with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms. The platform supports integration with Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) workflows for automated response capabilities. ThreatBolt Intelligence provides a threat library that receives continuous updates with current cyberthreat insights. The platform includes visualization features such as a live threat map for monitoring real-time campaigns and early-warning advisories for targeted threats.
ThreatBolt Intelligence is Threat intelligence platform for SOC/MSSP with AI/ML threat analysis developed by CyberXTron. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, APT, CTI.
