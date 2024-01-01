MaxMind provides accurate IP geolocation and online fraud detection solutions to create safer digital experiences.
MalPipe is a modular malware (and indicator) collection and processing framework designed to pull malware, domains, URLs, and IP addresses from multiple feeds, enrich the collected data, and export the results. Supported feeds include VirusTotal, MalShare, BambenekFeeds, FeodoBlockList, Malc0deIPList, NoThinkIPFeeds, OpenPhishURLs, and TorNodes. To get started, install the required Python libraries by running 'pip install -r requirements.txt' and configure the feeds.
Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.
An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors.
Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories.