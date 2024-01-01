MalPipe 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MalPipe is a modular malware (and indicator) collection and processing framework designed to pull malware, domains, URLs, and IP addresses from multiple feeds, enrich the collected data, and export the results. Supported feeds include VirusTotal, MalShare, BambenekFeeds, FeodoBlockList, Malc0deIPList, NoThinkIPFeeds, OpenPhishURLs, and TorNodes. To get started, install the required Python libraries by running 'pip install -r requirements.txt' and configure the feeds.