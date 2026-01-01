Bitsight Cyber Threat Intelligence Logo

Bitsight Cyber Threat Intelligence

AI-driven threat intel platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web sources

Bitsight Cyber Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that captures, processes, and alerts security teams to emerging threats, tactics, techniques, procedures (TTPs), and indicators of compromise (IOCs) from clear, deep, and dark web sources. The platform uses AI to enrich threat data and provide context within one minute of collection. The platform tracks over 700 APT groups, 4,000 types of malware, 95 million threat actors, 6 million unique IOCs, and collects 1 billion compromised credentials weekly. It curates over 7 million intelligence items per day by crawling 1,000+ underground forums and marketplaces. The solution includes multiple intelligence modules: Identity Intelligence for managing compromised credentials from stealer malware logs; Attack Surface Intelligence for discovering unknown assets and blind spots; Vulnerability Intelligence with Dynamic Vulnerability Exploit (DVE) scoring and automated CVE-to-CPE mapping; Ransomware Intelligence for tracking ransomware group activities; and Brand Intelligence for monitoring brand impersonation threats across social media, app stores, DNS, and the dark web. Bitsight Pulse provides a real-time stream of AI-curated threat intelligence with customizable channels based on attack surface, industry, or region. The platform offers threat takedown services with an 85% success rate and includes professional services such as customized threat reports, deep and dark web purchases, and direct threat actor engagements.

Bitsight Cyber Threat Intelligence is AI-driven threat intel platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web sources developed by Bitsight. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, APT, Attack Surface Mapping.

