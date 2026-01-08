CatchProbe DarkMap Description

CatchProbe DarkMap is a web crawling and indexing system designed to discover and archive content from the TOR network (dark web), deep web, and surface web. The platform uses automated crawling technology to perform address discovery and content collection across all layers of the internet. DarkMap employs a tree branch methodology to explore new connections by adding all links from visited pages to a visit list and systematically crawling those pages. The system archives targeted web pages without content loss and provides a unified search interface for analysts to research collected content from surface, deep, and dark web sources. The platform includes discrete crawling technology configured to avoid detection by web page restriction algorithms and bot detection systems. It can access and archive content from forums and closed web groups that require authentication credentials. DarkMap supports periodic web page monitoring with configurable visit frequencies ranging from monthly to minute-by-minute intervals, enabling tracking of current content changes. The system provides content archiving capabilities and operates on user-controlled infrastructure. The platform is designed for cyber intelligence analysts to automate manual content tracking and discovery processes across internet layers.