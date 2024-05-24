Gambit KnightGuard Logo

Gambit KnightGuard

by Gambit Cyber

AI-driven platform that operationalizes threat intel into risk-prioritized actions

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Cyber Threat Intelligence
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Threat Management48 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Gambit KnightGuard Description

KnightGuard is a threat intelligence platform that operationalizes threat intelligence by transforming raw intelligence data into real-time, risk-prioritized actions across security ecosystems. The platform uses AI to automate the ingestion, enrichment, and correlation of threat data with internal organizational context. The platform maps threat intelligence to assets, vulnerabilities, and exposures within the environment. This correlation enables security teams to transition from reactive intelligence consumption to proactive threat mitigation strategies. KnightGuard integrates threat intelligence as a continuous, decision-driving component across detection, response, and risk reduction workflows. The platform consolidates multiple CTI functions and tools into a single platform designed to improve productivity and enhance operational efficiencies. It helps security teams optimize, manage, and measure security operations related to threat intelligence. KnightGuard supports various use cases including operational technology and critical infrastructure protection, continuous threat exposure management, and threat hunting and detection. The platform is designed to increase the productivity and efficiency of cyber threat intelligence teams by providing a unified platform for CTI functions.

Gambit KnightGuard FAQ

Common questions about Gambit KnightGuard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Gambit KnightGuard is AI-driven platform that operationalizes threat intel into risk-prioritized actions developed by Gambit Cyber. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Threat Intelligence.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars

Cybersecurity market intelligence platform for tracking competitors & funding.

0
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

0
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

0
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds Logo
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

0
Cypho Logo
Cypho

Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox