Gambit KnightGuard Description

KnightGuard is a threat intelligence platform that operationalizes threat intelligence by transforming raw intelligence data into real-time, risk-prioritized actions across security ecosystems. The platform uses AI to automate the ingestion, enrichment, and correlation of threat data with internal organizational context. The platform maps threat intelligence to assets, vulnerabilities, and exposures within the environment. This correlation enables security teams to transition from reactive intelligence consumption to proactive threat mitigation strategies. KnightGuard integrates threat intelligence as a continuous, decision-driving component across detection, response, and risk reduction workflows. The platform consolidates multiple CTI functions and tools into a single platform designed to improve productivity and enhance operational efficiencies. It helps security teams optimize, manage, and measure security operations related to threat intelligence. KnightGuard supports various use cases including operational technology and critical infrastructure protection, continuous threat exposure management, and threat hunting and detection. The platform is designed to increase the productivity and efficiency of cyber threat intelligence teams by providing a unified platform for CTI functions.