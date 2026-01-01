Orpheus Cyber Threat Intelligence Logo

Orpheus Cyber Threat Intelligence

Cyber threat intelligence platform for threat-led risk management

Orpheus Cyber Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides organizations with strategic, operational, and tactical cyber risk understanding. The platform collects and analyzes data from multiple sources including deep and dark web monitoring to identify threats targeting specific organizations. The platform addresses the challenge of processing large volumes of disparate threat data by combining automated collection with expert analyst insight. It focuses on helping organizations understand which adversaries are likely to target them and how to prioritize defenses accordingly. The service delivers threat intelligence across three levels: strategic intelligence for board-level reporting, operational intelligence for security teams, and tactical intelligence including indicators of compromise. The platform monitors for data exposure on underground forums and tracks evolving tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by threat actors. Orpheus has received accreditation from regulatory bodies including the FCA and Bank of England. The platform is designed for organizations that lack internal resources to maintain dedicated threat intelligence analytics teams but need to implement threat-led cyber risk management approaches recommended by bodies like the NCSC.

Orpheus Cyber Threat Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Orpheus Cyber Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Orpheus Cyber Threat Intelligence is Cyber threat intelligence platform for threat-led risk management developed by Orpheus. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring, Risk Management.

