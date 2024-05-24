Unit221B eWitness Description

eWitness is a threat intelligence solution that focuses on the discovery and data retention of cybercrime activities occurring on encrypted chat networks. The platform utilizes crowd-sourced data collection methods to identify and monitor criminal channels. The solution employs a highly-curated user base that drives the discovery of criminal channels across encrypted messaging platforms. This approach enables the platform to provide real-time access to criminal communications and discussions for use in investigations and research purposes. The platform is designed to support law enforcement, security researchers, and organizations that need visibility into cybercriminal activities taking place on encrypted communication channels. By aggregating and retaining data from these sources, eWitness enables users to track and analyze criminal chatter as it occurs. The crowd-sourced model allows for broader coverage of criminal channels than traditional monitoring approaches, while the data retention capabilities ensure that historical information remains accessible for ongoing investigations and analysis.