Filescan.io Malware Analysis Description

Filescan.io is a malware analysis platform that provides file and URL scanning capabilities through emulation-based sandbox technology. The service is powered by MetaDefender Sandbox and uses adaptive threat analysis to detect evasive malware and extract Indicators of Compromise (IOCs). The platform maintains a local threat graph containing over 89 million IOCs and leverages MD Cloud Reputation with more than 40 billion hashes, IPs, and domains. The sandbox operates with reduced resource consumption compared to traditional sandboxing solutions and supports analysis of various file types and URLs. Users can submit files up to 100MB in size for analysis or provide URLs for scanning. The platform includes threat hunting capabilities that require user authentication. Analysis results identify IOCs and provide insights into malware behavior through emulation rather than full execution. The free community version offers access to core scanning and analysis features. The platform is designed to detect supply chain attacks, social engineering tactics like ClickFix, and various malware families. Analysis reports include detailed information about file behavior, network activity, and extracted indicators.