ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud Logo

ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud

Cloud-based protective DNS service blocking threats via threat intelligence

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud Description

ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud is a cloud-based protective DNS (PDNS) solution that blocks cyber threats by preventing DNS resolution to malicious domains and IP addresses. The service leverages hundreds of curated threat intelligence feeds containing over 25 million active indicators to identify and block threats before they can harm networks or users. The solution operates by forwarding DNS requests to ThreatSTOP's cloud-based DNS servers, which evaluate each request against their threat intelligence database. When a DNS lookup matches a known malicious indicator, the resolution is blocked, preventing the connection from being established. This proactive approach stops threats early in the attack chain before damage occurs. DNS Defense Cloud deploys in minutes through simple DNS configuration changes on routers, switches, or Active Directory, requiring no on-premise hardware or software installation. The service protects all devices that use DNS, including laptops, servers, and IoT devices. Organizations can configure individual workstations, groups of devices, or entire networks to use the service. The platform includes reporting capabilities that show blocked threats and involved devices. According to the vendor, customers spend an average of 7 minutes per week managing the service. The solution is designed for businesses and managed service providers (MSPs) seeking DNS-layer security without ongoing maintenance requirements. A 30-day free trial is available for evaluation purposes.

ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud FAQ

Common questions about ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud is Cloud-based protective DNS service blocking threats via threat intelligence developed by ThreatSTOP. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Cloud Security, DNS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →