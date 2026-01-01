ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud Description

ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud is a cloud-based protective DNS (PDNS) solution that blocks cyber threats by preventing DNS resolution to malicious domains and IP addresses. The service leverages hundreds of curated threat intelligence feeds containing over 25 million active indicators to identify and block threats before they can harm networks or users. The solution operates by forwarding DNS requests to ThreatSTOP's cloud-based DNS servers, which evaluate each request against their threat intelligence database. When a DNS lookup matches a known malicious indicator, the resolution is blocked, preventing the connection from being established. This proactive approach stops threats early in the attack chain before damage occurs. DNS Defense Cloud deploys in minutes through simple DNS configuration changes on routers, switches, or Active Directory, requiring no on-premise hardware or software installation. The service protects all devices that use DNS, including laptops, servers, and IoT devices. Organizations can configure individual workstations, groups of devices, or entire networks to use the service. The platform includes reporting capabilities that show blocked threats and involved devices. According to the vendor, customers spend an average of 7 minutes per week managing the service. The solution is designed for businesses and managed service providers (MSPs) seeking DNS-layer security without ongoing maintenance requirements. A 30-day free trial is available for evaluation purposes.